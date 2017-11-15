Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



On-going – Classes for Youth and Adults / Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 15 Nov 2017


The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company in Colorado Springs offers innovative and comprehensive professional theatre training programs for students ages 5-adult.
Musical theatre, design, acting, choreography, play analysis, stage combat, and dancing are just a sampling of the rich curriculum offered by our award-winning professional staff of instructors.

We believe that the development of theatrical skills is a life-long journey. We want our students to become part of the FAC family as they pursue further training in the arts.

SAMPLE CLASSES
Youth Rep Spring Session
Ages 14-18 / January 17th – April 11th, 2018 (Wednesdays) 4-6pm
Core classes from our summer conservatory program will be given more detail, in this session for pre-college students Focus on audition technique, scene study, song interpretation and monologues.

Adult Women’s Dance Class
Ages 21+ / January 22nd – March 12th, 2018 (Mondays) 7-8:30pm
A high-energy class, with drop-in rates, featuring combinations from choreography featured in recent and upcoming FAC productions as well as iconic dances from the silver screen, Broadway and more!

Emerging Artists Spring Session
Ages 9-13 / February 3rd – April 7th, 2018 (Saturdays) 10am-12noon
Who doesn’t love a musical filled with exuberant dancing, rich singing and focused acting? Join us for our musical theatre intensive for emerging artists that is designed to take triple threats to the next level. A can’t miss for students interested in all aspects of America’s greatest art form the musical. This class will culminate in a staged performance of “My Son Pinocchio Jr.”

MANY MORE CLASS OFFERINGS CAN BE FOUND AT
https://www.csfineartscenter.org/theatre/theatre-school/

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
30 W. Dale Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Map and Directions

 


