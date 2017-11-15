The Fine Arts Center Theatre Company in Colorado Springs offers innovative and comprehensive professional theatre training programs for students ages 5-adult.

Musical theatre, design, acting, choreography, play analysis, stage combat, and dancing are just a sampling of the rich curriculum offered by our award-winning professional staff of instructors.

We believe that the development of theatrical skills is a life-long journey. We want our students to become part of the FAC family as they pursue further training in the arts.

SAMPLE CLASSES

Youth Rep Spring Session

Ages 14-18 / January 17th – April 11th, 2018 (Wednesdays) 4-6pm

Core classes from our summer conservatory program will be given more detail, in this session for pre-college students Focus on audition technique, scene study, song interpretation and monologues.

Adult Women’s Dance Class

Ages 21+ / January 22nd – March 12th, 2018 (Mondays) 7-8:30pm

A high-energy class, with drop-in rates, featuring combinations from choreography featured in recent and upcoming FAC productions as well as iconic dances from the silver screen, Broadway and more!

Emerging Artists Spring Session

Ages 9-13 / February 3rd – April 7th, 2018 (Saturdays) 10am-12noon

Who doesn’t love a musical filled with exuberant dancing, rich singing and focused acting? Join us for our musical theatre intensive for emerging artists that is designed to take triple threats to the next level. A can’t miss for students interested in all aspects of America’s greatest art form the musical. This class will culminate in a staged performance of “My Son Pinocchio Jr.”

MANY MORE CLASS OFFERINGS CAN BE FOUND AT

https://www.csfineartscenter.org/theatre/theatre-school/

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

30 W. Dale Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

