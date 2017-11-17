Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Dec. 3rd – Musicians Auditions – Fun Home / Miners Alley Playhouse

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden is seeking musicians for their 2018 production of FUN HOME;  guitar, cello and violin/viola.
Music Director – Mitch Samu

WHEN
Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 from noon-2pm (15 minute slots)
TO SIGN UP: Contact Mitch Samu at mitchsamu@mac.com
LOCATION OF AUDITIONS
Columbine United Church
6375 S. Platte Canyon Road
Littleton, CO 80123

SCHEDULE AND PAY
Rehearsals (No subs will be accepted)
Saturday, January 13th, 2018 at 9am-1pm at Columbine United Church
Saturday, January 20th at 10am-3pm (Load in and Sound Check) at Miners Alley Playhouse
Pay: $55 per/event

Tech Week
Sunday, January 21st, 2018
Monday, January 22nd
Tuesday, January 23rd
Wednesday, January 24th
Thursday, January 25th

Performance Dates
Opening – Friday, January 26th, 2018
Plays for 6 weeks – Thursdays – Sundays (no double shows on Sundays only 2pm matinees)
Total shows: 23
Total paid events: 30
Closes on March 4th

Link to sheet music and MP3 files of the songs

VENUE
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
303-935-3044
Miners Alley Playhouse website


