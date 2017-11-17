Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden is seeking musicians for their 2018 production of FUN HOME; guitar, cello and violin/viola.

Music Director – Mitch Samu

WHEN

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017 from noon-2pm (15 minute slots)

TO SIGN UP: Contact Mitch Samu at mitchsamu@mac.com

LOCATION OF AUDITIONS

Columbine United Church

6375 S. Platte Canyon Road

Littleton, CO 80123

SCHEDULE AND PAY

Rehearsals (No subs will be accepted)

Saturday, January 13th, 2018 at 9am-1pm at Columbine United Church

Saturday, January 20th at 10am-3pm (Load in and Sound Check) at Miners Alley Playhouse

Pay: $55 per/event

Tech Week

Sunday, January 21st, 2018

Monday, January 22nd

Tuesday, January 23rd

Wednesday, January 24th

Thursday, January 25th

Performance Dates

Opening – Friday, January 26th, 2018

Plays for 6 weeks – Thursdays – Sundays (no double shows on Sundays only 2pm matinees)

Total shows: 23

Total paid events: 30

Closes on March 4th

Link to sheet music and MP3 files of the songs

VENUE

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue

Golden, CO 80401

303-935-3044

Miners Alley Playhouse website