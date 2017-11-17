Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsNov17Fri2017all-day Joseph and the Amazing Technicol...Joseph and the Amazing Technicol...Nov 17 all-dayAn irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel’s favorite son, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and a coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of unforgettable songs, including Go Go[...]all-day Mary Poppins / BackStory Youth T...Mary Poppins / BackStory Youth T...Nov 17 all-dayOne of the most popular Disney movies of all time is brought to life in this full-length musical adventure based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film. The jack-of-all trades,[...]Nov18Sat2017all-day Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Sp...Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Sp...Nov 18 all-dayWhen a movie star takes a break from her glamorous life to visit her brother and sister at the family home in a rural Pennsylvania town, the ingredients are all present for a deliciously hilarious[...]Nov24Fri2017all-day A Christmas Carol / Denver Cente...A Christmas Carol / Denver Cente...Nov 24 all-dayEssential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol promises to “warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit” according to the Examiner. Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, this joyous and opulent musical[...]all-day A Christmas Carol / Miners Alley...A Christmas Carol / Miners Alley...Nov 24 all-dayThis fast-paced adaptation follows six local actors who playfully challenge each other to bring Dickens’ classic to life as swiftly and simply as possible. Traditional characters intertwine and mingle with quirky, less-familiar faces to tell[...]