Outshining her contemporaries with her wit and intelligence, Sue Mengers represented some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, including: Barbra Streisand, Steve McQueen, Cher and Burt Reynolds. A self-invented woman in the boys’ club of Hollywood agents!

I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers

by John Logan

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Starring Emma Messenger



TWO SHOWS ONLY – Saturday and Sunday – December 30th and 31st, 2017

Performances at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-856-7830

Ticket Link not available yet (as of Nov. 2017)

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre Website