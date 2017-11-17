Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Seussical The Musical / Town Hall Arts Center (Nov. 10th – Dec. 30th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 17 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust inhabited by Whos, including Jojo, a Who-child sent to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Not only must Horton protect the Whos from a world of danger and naysayers, he must also guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial where the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged. Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza fit for the whole family! Join us this holiday season for one of the most performed musicals in America.

Seussical
Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Co-Conceived by Eric Idle
Based on the works of Dr. Seuss
Directed by Robert Wells

November 10th – December 30th, 2017
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-794-2787
Ticket Link

Town Hall Arts Center
2450 W. Main St
Littleton, CO 80120
303-794-2787
Website


