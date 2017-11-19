Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Improv Actors / Human, Kind Theatre Project (Third Kind)

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Seeking awesome improvisers for performance troupe!
Do you love improvising in a safe and inclusive environment? Do you like laughing because you have a human soul and aren’t possessed by a demon? Do you sometimes get an itch in the middle of your back and wish you had a friend there to scratch it? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, or said “no”, but are interested anyway, then we invite you to audition for Third Kind Improv!

WHO WE ARE
Third Kind is the resident improve troupe for Human, Kind Theatre Project. We are looking to add some dedicated new members to our current ensemble, and hey, that could be you! If you want to make friends, grow your performance skills and do good for the community, then you’re just the kind of person we’re looking for.
WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
They will be held on a rolling basis during the troupe’s Monday evening rehearsals in Littleton.
PREPARE
Auditions consist of group games and improv exercises.
TO SET UP AN AUDITION
Interested individuals should email hktheaterproject@gmail.com to set up an audition time. For more information about Third Kind at the Human, Kind Theatre Project, please visit
www.hktheaterproject.com/thirdkind.


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado