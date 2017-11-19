Do you love improvising in a safe and inclusive environment? Do you like laughing because you have a human soul and aren’t possessed by a demon? Do you sometimes get an itch in the middle of your back and wish you had a friend there to scratch it? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, or said “no”, but are interested anyway, then we invite you to audition for Third Kind Improv!

WHO WE ARE

Third Kind is the resident improve troupe for Human, Kind Theatre Project. We are looking to add some dedicated new members to our current ensemble, and hey, that could be you! If you want to make friends, grow your performance skills and do good for the community, then you’re just the kind of person we’re looking for.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

They will be held on a rolling basis during the troupe’s Monday evening rehearsals in Littleton.

PREPARE

Auditions consist of group games and improv exercises.

TO SET UP AN AUDITION

Interested individuals should email hktheaterproject@gmail.com to set up an audition time. For more information about Third Kind at the Human, Kind Theatre Project, please visit

www.hktheaterproject.com/thirdkind.