Job Description: The Dead Sea Scrolls are coming to Denver! Seeking 7 Performer/Facilitators to engage audiences and set the stage for their experience in this temporary exhibition. This team will present scripted performances regularly and frequently, using engaging and dynamic stage techniques. Between performances, team members will facilitate proactively in the exhibition, anticipating visitors’ interests, needs, and desires for engagement. Facilitating will entail learning content of exhibition and delivering it in a way that is sensitive to guests’ interests and consistent with the historical and archaeological nature of the exhibition. Schedule will include 3-4 regular shifts each week, plus media events, special events, team meetings, etc.

This is a temporary position that ends September 30, 2018. Pay is $15/hr.

Essential duties:

*Perform 6-minute scripted show 10-20 times or more per 6-8 hour shifts.

*Between performances, facilitate (through informal conversation) in the exhibition for families, adults, school groups, and diverse audiences.

*Memorize show script and learn exhibition content during pre-opening training period (paid).

*Attend regular team meetings and contribute to problem-solving, team building, and performance skills training.

*Maintain a schedule of 3-4 shifts a week (weekdays and weekends) plus some evenings, special events, media engagements.

Essential qualities include:

*Endurance to perform regularly, frequently, dynamically, and consistently.

*Strong audience focus, with heavy reliance on people and communication skills.

*Timeliness, flexibility, reliability, team-mindedness, self-starter, and strong work ethic required.

Audition will be a group interview format on December 19th (daytime). Candidates will be asked to each present for 3 minutes on the following:

*Why are you interested in this position?

*What do you think will be some of the key interest of visitors to the exhibition?

*What would make a successful interaction and facilitation with a wide variety of guests?

After 3 minutes presenting you will answer generally related questions, delivered in conversational form by an interview team:

1. Perform a portion of the exhibition script (provided a few days in advance).

2. Additional group activities and a one-on-one interview will also be part of the interview.

Requirements:​

*High school diploma or equivalent required.

*1 year’s experience with dynamic teaching, acting, theater, or performance.

*Experience demonstrating strong interpersonal skills for working with staff, volunteers and guests.

*Some evening and weekend shifts required.

Application Instructions: Please submit your cover letter and resume by December 5, 2017. Resumes will not be accepted after this time.

Applications may only be accepted electronically via the Museum’s website www.dmns.org.

Due to the high volume of people who apply, we are not able to respond to specific inquiries regarding your application status.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science is an equal opportunity employer. The Museum is dedicated to the goal of building a culturally diverse staff committed to serving the needs of all our visitors and we encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science is located at:

2001 Colorado Blvd.

Denver, CO 80205