KidStage is looking for professional theater instructors that are energetic, dynamic and fun and LOVE working with kids! Our Winter season starts in January 2018 and we are looking to add great instructors to our staff as soon as possible!

REQUIREMENTS

*Must have some experience working with children in the past.

*Must pass a background check prior to starting any work.

*Must have reliable transportation.

HOURS

The primary hours of work are between 3pm and 6pm on weekdays.

PAY

Starts at $23.33/hour up to $35/hour based on experience and performance. This is a part time job.

LOCATION

Kidstage programs take place in schools within and around the Denver metropolitan area.

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you and fits your schedule, please email a resume to denverkidstage@yahoo.com.

KidStage Website