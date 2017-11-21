It’s 1959 at Emerson’s Bar and Grill in Philadelphia where the audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. Many of her hit songs are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to create a riveting portrait of a legend and her music. Songs that made her famous, include: “God Bless the Child,” “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Strange Fruit” and “Taint Nobody’s Biz-ness.” The show contains adult language and content.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

by Lanie Robertson

Directed by Betty Hart

Music Direction and Pianist – Trent Hines

Starring Mary Louise Lee

Please note: Feb. 3rd show will be performed by Shandra Duncan

January 12th – April 23rd, 2018

Performances:

January 12th – February 18th at Vintage Theatre

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Monday, January 22nd at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-856-7830

Ticket Link (not available online as of Nov. 2017)

March 5th – April 23rd at Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

Mondays at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-893-4100 or 800-641-1222

Ticket Link

VENUES

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton St.

Aurora, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre Website

Garner Galleria Theatre at

the Denver Center for The Performing Arts

1400 Curtis Street

Denver, CO 80202

Denver Center Website