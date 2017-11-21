Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill / Vintage Theatre and The Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (Jan. 12th – April 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


It’s 1959 at Emerson’s Bar and Grill in Philadelphia where the audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. Many of her hit songs are interlaced with salty, often humorous reminiscences to create a riveting portrait of a legend and her music. Songs that made her famous, include: “God Bless the Child,” “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” “Strange Fruit” and “Taint Nobody’s Biz-ness.” The show contains adult language and content.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
by Lanie Robertson
Directed by Betty Hart
Music Direction and Pianist  – Trent Hines
Starring Mary Louise Lee
Please note: Feb. 3rd show will be performed by Shandra Duncan

January 12th – April 23rd, 2018
Performances:
January 12th – February 18th at Vintage Theatre
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Monday, January 22nd at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-856-7830
Ticket Link (not available online as of Nov. 2017)

March 5th – April 23rd at Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
Mondays at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-893-4100 or 800-641-1222
Ticket Link

VENUES
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton St.
Aurora, CO 80010
Vintage Theatre Website

Garner Galleria Theatre at
the Denver Center for The Performing Arts
1400 Curtis Street
Denver, CO 80202
Denver Center Website


