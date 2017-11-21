Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Dec. 6th & 7th / 2018 Season Auditions – Creede Repertory Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 21 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Auditions for Creede Repertory Theatre’s 2018 Season
WHEN
Wednesday, Dec. 6th from 4pm – 9:30pm
Thursday, Dec. 7th from 9am – 1pm
WHERE ARE THE AUDITIONS
1101 13th Street
Denver, CO 80204
in Studio #8
WHO CAN AUDITION
AEA and non-AEA are encouraged to audition
PREPARE
Two contrasting monologues no longer than 3 minutes, and a 32 bar song if you sing. Accompanist is provided.
COMPENSATION
AEA contract: $461/wk + health + pension/housing and travel provided
Non-union: $455/wk /company housing available at cost
If cast in the Young Audience Outreach Tour, The Seeds of Change, a per diem and housing will be provided while on tour.
VENUE
Creede Repertory Theatre
124 N. Main Street
Creede, CO 81130
Creede Repertory Theatre website

ROLES
Male, 40-60, Latino. Roles for this track include: Thomas Chapman & others in Miss Holmes; Roberto in Guadalupe in the Guest Room. Contract dates: July 3 – Sept 15, 2018.

Female, 40-60, Latina. Roles for this track include: Mrs. Hudson/Dr. Anderson/Eudora Featherstone in Miss Holmes, Guadalupe in Guadalupe in the Guest Room. Contract dates: July 3 – Sept 15, 2018.

Female, 20s-30s, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Doralee in 9 to 5, TBD in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Lizzie Chapman & others in Miss Holmes. Contract dates: May 15-Sept 15, 2018.

Male, 20s-30s, African American. Roles for this track include The Lion in The Wizard of Oz (RSC); TBD Principle (Dwayne, Joe, or Josh) in 9 to 5. Contract dates: May 15 – Aug 26, 2018.

Male, 20s, Latino. Roles for this track include The Tinman in The Wizard of Oz (RSC); TBD Principle (Dwayne, Joe, or Josh) in 9 to 5. Contract dates: May 15 – Aug 26, 2018.

Female, 20s, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (RSC). Potential for other roles in season and work as a teaching artist in our education department. Must be believable as a 15-year-old and a strong singer. Contract dates: May 15 – August 26, 2018

Actor/Patron Services. Male, 20s, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Ensemble in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Patron Services/Box Office employee. Contract dates: May 15 – August 26, 2018.

Actor/Education Department Assistant. Female, 20-30, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Roles for this track include: Ensemble in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Maria or Kathy in 9 to 5. Assist Education Director in fulfilling Ed Department programs for summer of 2018. Contract Dates: May 15 – September 2018.

Musical Theatre Intern. Female, 20-30, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Ensemble in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Kathy or Maria in 9 to 5. Part time front of house duties. Contract Dates: May 15 – August 26, 2018.

Male, 20s, Latino. Roles for this track include: Lead role in The Seeds of Change (original 2-actor bilingual musical that tours schools throughout the southwest). Must be strong singer and have facility with Spanish. Contract dates: July 31 – November 18, 2018.

Female, 20s, Latina. Roles for this track include: Lead role in The Seeds of Change (original 2-actor bilingual musical that tours schools throughout the southwest). Must be strong singer and have facility with Spanish. Contract dates: July 31 – November 18, 2018.

 


