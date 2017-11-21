Female, 40-60, Latina. Roles for this track include: Mrs. Hudson/Dr. Anderson/Eudora Featherstone in Miss Holmes, Guadalupe in Guadalupe in the Guest Room. Contract dates: July 3 – Sept 15, 2018.

Female, 20s-30s, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Doralee in 9 to 5, TBD in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Lizzie Chapman & others in Miss Holmes. Contract dates: May 15-Sept 15, 2018.

Male, 20s-30s, African American. Roles for this track include The Lion in The Wizard of Oz (RSC); TBD Principle (Dwayne, Joe, or Josh) in 9 to 5. Contract dates: May 15 – Aug 26, 2018.

Male, 20s, Latino. Roles for this track include The Tinman in The Wizard of Oz (RSC); TBD Principle (Dwayne, Joe, or Josh) in 9 to 5. Contract dates: May 15 – Aug 26, 2018.

Female, 20s, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz (RSC). Potential for other roles in season and work as a teaching artist in our education department. Must be believable as a 15-year-old and a strong singer. Contract dates: May 15 – August 26, 2018

Actor/Patron Services. Male, 20s, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Ensemble in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Patron Services/Box Office employee. Contract dates: May 15 – August 26, 2018.

Actor/Education Department Assistant. Female, 20-30, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Roles for this track include: Ensemble in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Maria or Kathy in 9 to 5. Assist Education Director in fulfilling Ed Department programs for summer of 2018. Contract Dates: May 15 – September 2018.

Musical Theatre Intern. Female, 20-30, any ethnicity. Roles for this track include: Ensemble in The Wizard of Oz (RSC), Kathy or Maria in 9 to 5. Part time front of house duties. Contract Dates: May 15 – August 26, 2018.