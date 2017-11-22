New theatre company looking for performers for its inaugural production of TWELFTH NIGHT.

Description:

A work in progress (theater venue and the company) Queen City Players’ organizer, Zach Brown is looking for people who are not only accomplished actors, but bring a variety of skills to the table, from painting murals to orchestrating music to wielding blades in a safe, but dangerous-looking manner to manipulating the treacherous strands of social media.

AUDITIONS

Saturday and Sunday, December 2nd and 3rd at 11am – 4pm

Callbacks to be confirmed (possibly the evening of the 4th or 5th)

NO COMPENSATION

AEA ineligible

ROLES

All roles are available. Planning on 8 people in the cast (possibly only 6). Zach will cast indiscriminately with regard to gender.

EMAIL FOR AUDITION

zacharylyonbrown@gmail.com

PRODUCTION DATES

January 11th, 2018 (closing date is undetermined)

Performances:

Thursdays – Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 2pm

PREPARE AND BRING

Bring theatre resume, musical instruments. Prepare a 1 minute Shakespearean monologue, and an (optional) snippet of a song (vocal, self-accompanied, or instrumental) under 30 seconds (not required). No headshot is necessary – plan to snap a photo of those auditioning.

ADDRESS FOR THE AUDITIONS

1086 Corona St. (Corona Court Building/11th and Corona (SW Corner). Apartment number will be given out when setting up a 5 minute audition appointment via email.