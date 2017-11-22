Can’t get tickets to “Hamilton”? Then 5th Wall’s production of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson may be for you! You won’t want to miss this violent, offensive and hysterical send up of one America’s most controversial founding fathers.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

Music and Lyrics by Alex Timbers

Book by Michael Friedman

January 12th – 27th, 2018

Performances:

Friday and Saturday, January 12th and 13th at 8pm

Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th at 8pm

Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th at 8pm

Box Office:

Ticket Link

VENUE

The Bakery Arts Warehouse

2132 Market Street

Denver, CO 80205

For more information about 5th Wall Productions