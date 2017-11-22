Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson / 5th Wall Productions – (Jan. 12th – 27th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 22 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


Can’t get tickets to “Hamilton”? Then 5th Wall’s production of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson may be for you! You won’t want to miss this violent, offensive and hysterical send up of one America’s most controversial founding fathers.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson
Music and Lyrics by Alex Timbers
Book by Michael Friedman

January 12th – 27th, 2018
Performances:
Friday and Saturday, January 12th and 13th at 8pm
Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th at 8pm
Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th at 8pm
Box Office:
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Bakery Arts Warehouse
2132 Market Street
Denver, CO 80205

For more information about 5th Wall Productions


