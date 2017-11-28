Film Casting Call: Friday, December 1st, 2017

Title: When I Think About Myself

Genre: Coming-of-Age Drama

Logline: A young black girl grapples with the emotional exposure of reciting a poetry assignment in white-face makeup in front of her middle school class.

ROLES:

PEACHES (playing 13) is the only black girl in her private school. When her crush, Denise, puts her in white-face makeup, Peaches has to figure out what black beauty, identity, and self love means in a place that tries to bleach it out. Ethnicity: African American/Black

DENISE (playing 13) is incapable of leaving her house without a full face of makeup. She struggles to fit in with the conventionally pretty girls, and her attempt to find comradery with Peaches goes awry quickly.

Ethnicity: Caucasian/Pale Features

MS. SARAH (25-40) is starting her new job at an elite private middle school with a Fraulein Maria-level good attitude. Her sunny optimism and discipline is tested when her only black student is put in an emotional crisis. Ethnicity: Caucasian.

EXTRAS (playing 13-15) for an all-girls middle school environment.

14 roles are open for Sunday, January 14th, 2018, 6 roles for Saturday and Sunday, January 13th & 14th, 2018.

Gender: Female. Ethnicity: Caucasian.

Production Company: CU Denver

Production Type: Senior Thesis Student Film

Run Time: Short

Compensation: Meals and Reels, Negotiable compensation for Peaches/Denise roles

Contact information for an audition slot: carly.correia@ucdenver.edu

Where: Auraria Campus, Denver, CO 80204

When: Friday, December 1st, 2017

Time: 12pm – 5pm

Shooting Days: January 13 and 14, 2018 (tentative)

Filming Location: TBD – somewhere in the Denver metro area