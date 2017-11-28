Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 6th & 7th / Becky Shaw – Coal Creek Theater of Louisville

Posted by Becky Toma on 28 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


BECKY SHAW
by Gina Gionfriddo
Directed by Dan Schock

DESCRIPTION OF PLAY
A newlywed couple fixes up two romantically challenged friends: wife’s best friend, meet husband’s sexy and strange new co-worker. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep.

AUDITION DATES AND TIMES
Saturday, January 6th, 2018 from 1-5pm
Sunday, January 7th from 6-10pm
(Monday, January 9th from 7-10 /only if needed)
AUDITION LOCATION
Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027
CONTACT FOR AUDITIONS
Director, Dan Schock
Danschock@comcast.net

ROLES
Max Garrett – Male, 30’s – Suzanna’s “adopted” brother. Seemingly unfeeling, he is loyal and passionate.
 Suzanna Slater– Female, 30’s – Daughter of Susan. Gives her heart to both Max and Andrew. Confused about what she wants.
 Susan Slater – Female, 50+ – Mother of Suzanna. Has MS and uses a cane. She wants things her way and makes it clear to everyone around her.
Andrew Porter – Male, 30’s – Suzanna’s newlywed husband. An aspiring writer, he rushes to help any woman in need.
Becky Shaw – Female, 30’s – Friend of Andrew’s who goes on a blind date with Max. She is a bit of an unknown.

TO PREPARE
Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script; no need to prepare a monologue. All actors are encouraged to audition, regardless of ethnicity or level of experience. Be prepared to provide all schedule conflicts between January 8th and March 11th, 2018.

PERFORMANCES
February, 23rd – 25th, 2018
March 2nd – 5th (the 5th is Industry night)
March 9th and 10th
Strike is March 11th

REHEARSALS
Generally scheduled for weeknights, usually Monday through Thursday, with some additional weekend rehearsals as needed.

COAL CREEK THEATER OF LOUISVILLE
Louisville Center for the Arts
801 Grant Ave Louisville, Colorado 80027
303-665-0955
Website


