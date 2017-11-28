BECKY SHAW

by Gina Gionfriddo

Directed by Dan Schock

DESCRIPTION OF PLAY

A newlywed couple fixes up two romantically challenged friends: wife’s best friend, meet husband’s sexy and strange new co-worker. When an evening calculated to bring happiness takes a dark turn, crisis and comedy ensue in this wickedly funny play that asks what we owe the people we love and the strangers who land on our doorstep.

AUDITION DATES AND TIMES

Saturday, January 6th, 2018 from 1-5pm

Sunday, January 7th from 6-10pm

(Monday, January 9th from 7-10 /only if needed)

AUDITION LOCATION

Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

CONTACT FOR AUDITIONS

Director, Dan Schock

Danschock@comcast.net

ROLES

Max Garrett – Male, 30’s – Suzanna’s “adopted” brother. Seemingly unfeeling, he is loyal and passionate.

Suzanna Slater– Female, 30’s – Daughter of Susan. Gives her heart to both Max and Andrew. Confused about what she wants.

Susan Slater – Female, 50+ – Mother of Suzanna. Has MS and uses a cane. She wants things her way and makes it clear to everyone around her.

Andrew Porter – Male, 30’s – Suzanna’s newlywed husband. An aspiring writer, he rushes to help any woman in need.

Becky Shaw – Female, 30’s – Friend of Andrew’s who goes on a blind date with Max. She is a bit of an unknown.

TO PREPARE

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script; no need to prepare a monologue. All actors are encouraged to audition, regardless of ethnicity or level of experience. Be prepared to provide all schedule conflicts between January 8th and March 11th, 2018.

PERFORMANCES

February, 23rd – 25th, 2018

March 2nd – 5th (the 5th is Industry night)

March 9th and 10th

Strike is March 11th

REHEARSALS

Generally scheduled for weeknights, usually Monday through Thursday, with some additional weekend rehearsals as needed.

COAL CREEK THEATER OF LOUISVILLE

Louisville Center for the Arts

801 Grant Ave Louisville, Colorado 80027

303-665-0955

Website