(Dec. 15th) – Box Office Manager / Colorado Chautauqua Association

Colorado Chautauqua Association (CCA) has an opening for the Box Office Manager. This full-time, year-round, benefited position has overall responsibility for seamless operation and management of all box office operations at Chautauqua. This includes configuration and operation of Ticketing and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software, training and supervision of staff, management of all ticket sales, accounting, and reporting, patron subscription services and membership and donor campaigns, and customer service.
HOURS AND LOCATION
Evening and weekend work is required in meeting position responsibilities. The position works on site at the Colorado Chautauqua National Historic Landmark, a 100% smoke-free campus.
To apply, send cover letter and resume to hr@chautauqua.com.
No phone calls please.
Application deadline: December 15, 2017

Colorado Chautauqua Association
900 Baseline Road
Boulder, CO 80302
www.chautauqua.com


