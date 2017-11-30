Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsDec1Fri2017all-day Cinderella / StageDoor TheatreCinderella / StageDoor TheatreDec 1 all-dayThe Perfect Holiday Outing for the whole family! A contemporary take on this timeless fairytale favorite. The show brings new life to the story of a young woman forced into servitude who dreams of, and[...]all-day Resolutions / The Edge Theater C...Resolutions / The Edge Theater C...Dec 1 all-dayFor the past eight years, three middle-aged couples have gathered, post-Christmas, at Randall and Dellen’s plush, cozy Vail cabin. Each year their social event includes exchanging white elephant gifts, making their resolutions for the upcoming[...]all-day Santa’s Big Red Sack / Avenue Th...Santa’s Big Red Sack / Avenue Th...Dec 1 all-daySanta’s Big Red Sack has become an annual tradition for those desperately seeking some non-traditional holiday entertainment. It’s clever, witty, raunchy and relentless, and definitely not for the easily offended. While the subjects may sound[...]all-day Smokefall / Benchmark TheatreSmokefall / Benchmark TheatreDec 1 all-day“The Greatest Act of Courage is to Love.” Whipping from astonishing tenderness to profound humor and back again, Smokefall explores the lives of a family in a lyrical treatise on the fragility of life and[...]all-day Winter Wonderettes / Steel City ...Winter Wonderettes / Steel City ...Dec 1 all-dayThe Wonderettes are back (and with your favorite actresses turned quartet, Akaisha, Michelle, Lindsay and Andrea)! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing,[...]