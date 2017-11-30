A solo musical tour-de-force, Hi-Hat Hattie takes place backstage of an old theater where Hattie McDaniel recalls the incredible events of her storied show business life. Hi-Hat Hattie is the funny and thought-provoking musical biography of a talented female artist, who would become the first black woman to win an Oscar for her iconic role as Mammy in the movie “Gone with the Wind.” The musical features jazz and blues classics like “St. Louis Blues,” “Danny Boy,” “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man,” “Amazing Grace” and more. Raised in Denver and a graduate of Denver East High School, Hattie McDaniel details her journey from childhood, through her pain as a stunned widow, to becoming the graceful artist that never buckled under the restraints of appearance, gender or race.

Hi-Hat Hattie

by Larry Parr

Musical Direction by Jodel Charles

Starring Anna High as Hattie McDaniel

November 24th – December 23rd, 2017

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Monday, December 18th at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-739-1970

Ticket Link

VENUE

Aurora Fox Arts Center

9900 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010

Aurora Fox Arts Center website