Hi-Hat Hattie / Aurora Fox Arts Center – (Nov. 24th – Dec. 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Nov 2017 / 0 Comment


A solo musical tour-de-force, Hi-Hat Hattie takes place backstage of an old theater where Hattie McDaniel recalls the incredible events of her storied show business life. Hi-Hat Hattie is the funny and thought-provoking musical biography of a talented female artist, who would become the first black woman to win an Oscar for her iconic role as Mammy in the movie “Gone with the Wind.” The musical features jazz and blues classics like “St. Louis Blues,” “Danny Boy,” “Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man,” “Amazing Grace” and more. Raised in Denver and a graduate of Denver East High School, Hattie McDaniel details her journey from childhood, through her pain as a stunned widow, to becoming the graceful artist that never buckled under the restraints of appearance, gender or race.

Hi-Hat Hattie
by Larry Parr
Musical Direction by Jodel Charles
Starring Anna High as Hattie McDaniel

November 24th – December 23rd, 2017
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Monday, December 18th at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-739-1970
Ticket Link

VENUE
Aurora Fox Arts Center
9900 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010
Aurora Fox Arts Center website


