Jan. 5th & 6th / King Lear and Bent – Fearless Theatre

02 Dec 2017


King Lear
by William Shakespeare
Directed by Rhea Amos

Bent
by Martin Sherman
Directed by Alexander Evert

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, January 5th, 2018 from 3pm-7pm
Saturday, January 6th from noon-4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Conference Room at the Koelbel Library
5955 S. Holly St., Centennial, CO 80121

ROLES
All roles are available
You may audition for both shows

NONE OF THE ROLES RECEIVE COMPENSATION

TO PREPARE FOR KING LEAR
1-2 minute classical monologue
You will be asked to read from the script
Rehearsals begin January 29th on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7-10pm

TO PREPARE FOR BENT
1-2 minute contemporary monologue
You MAY be asked to read from the script
Description of BENT: In 1934 Berlin on the eve of the Nazi incursion, Max, a grifter, and his lover Rudy are recovering from a night of debauchery with a SA trooper. Two soldiers burst into the apartment and slit their guest’s throat, beginning a nightmare odyssey through Nazi Germany.
Rehearsals begin on April 9th on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights from 7-10pm
Needed are 6 dynamic, male-identifying artists to play multiple characters.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0a49acab2ca6fb6-king

Performance Dates
King Lear opens on March 9th, 2018 playing Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm (closes March 24th)
Bent opens on May 11th, 2018 playing Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm (closes May 26th)

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES
Bakery Arts Warehouse
2132 Market Street
Denver, CO

Website for Fearless Theatre


