Glengarry Glen Ross

by David Mamet

Death of a Salesman

by Arthur Miller

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, December 17th, 2017

Callbacks for Glengarry Glen Ross will be held on Monday, Dec. 18th from 6:30-10pm

Callbacks for Death of a Salesman will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19th from 6:30-10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS (also the performance venue)

The Edge Theatre

1560 Teller Street

Lakewood, CO 80214

303-232-0363

ROLES

Glengarry Glen Ross – needed 7 males

Death of a Salesman – needed 8 males, 5 females (the role of Linda Loman is pre-cast)

COMPENSATION

All Roles are Paid

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Glengarry Glen Ross

Runs April 13th – May 5th, 2018 (4 week run, 14 performances)

Death of a Salesman

Runs May 12th – June 3rd, 2018 (4 week run, 14 performances)

TO PREPARE and BRING

1 minute monologue of your choice

There will also be a discussion about the shows, your knowledge of them and the roles that interest you.

Bring one hard copy of your resume and headshot.

Please arrive with enough time to fill out a short audition form and bring a list of potential rehearsal and callback conflicts.

TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT CLICK HERE