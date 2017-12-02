Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Dec. 17th / Glengarry Glen Ross and Death of a Salesman – The Edge Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 02 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Glengarry Glen Ross
by David Mamet

Death of a Salesman
by Arthur Miller

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, December 17th, 2017

Callbacks for Glengarry Glen Ross will be held on Monday, Dec. 18th from 6:30-10pm
Callbacks for Death of a Salesman will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 19th from 6:30-10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS (also the performance venue)
The Edge Theatre
1560 Teller Street
Lakewood, CO 80214
303-232-0363

ROLES
Glengarry Glen Ross – needed 7 males
Death of a Salesman – needed 8 males, 5 females (the role of Linda Loman is pre-cast)

COMPENSATION
All Roles are Paid

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:
Glengarry Glen Ross
Runs April 13th – May 5th, 2018 (4 week run, 14 performances)
Death of a Salesman
Runs May 12th – June 3rd, 2018 (4 week run, 14 performances)

TO PREPARE and BRING
1 minute monologue of your choice
There will also be a discussion about the shows, your knowledge of them and the roles that interest you.
Bring one hard copy of your resume and headshot.
Please arrive with enough time to fill out a short audition form and bring a list of potential rehearsal and callback conflicts.
TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT CLICK HERE


