The Evergreen Children’s Chorale is having auditions for their production of “Annie, Jr.” for all current 5th – 8th grade students.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Tuesday, January 16th at 4:15pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Evergreen Lutheran Church

5980 Co Rd 73

Evergreen, CO 80439

AVAILABLE ROLES

Annie

The Orphans

Miss Hannigan

Grace Farrell

Rooster

Lilly

Warbucks

Sandy

Servants

Additional Characters

PREPARE

Nothing indicated at this time

PERFORMANCE DATES

Opening April 26th – plays through May 6th, 2018

Actual playing dates: April 26th, 27th, 28th at 7pm and April 29th at 2pm

May 3rd, 4th, 5th at 7pm and May 6th at 2pm

Additional information about characters and show can be found at https://www.mtishows.com/annie-jr

Email for audition info: info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com

Phone number for audition info: 303-674-9004

COMPENSATION

None – there is a fee to participate

VENUE for performances

Center Stage Theatre

27608 Fireweed Drive

Evergreen, CO 80439

Venue phone: 303-674-4002

Website for the Evergreen Children’s Chorale