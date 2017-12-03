Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 16th / Annie, Jr. – Evergreen Children’s Chorale

Posted by Becky Toma on 03 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The Evergreen Children’s Chorale is having auditions for their production of “Annie, Jr.” for all current 5th – 8th grade students.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Tuesday, January 16th at 4:15pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Evergreen Lutheran Church
5980 Co Rd 73
Evergreen, CO 80439

AVAILABLE ROLES
Annie
The Orphans
Miss Hannigan
Grace Farrell
Rooster
Lilly
Warbucks
Sandy
Servants
Additional Characters

PREPARE
Nothing indicated at this time

PERFORMANCE DATES
Opening April 26th – plays through May 6th, 2018
Actual playing dates: April 26th, 27th, 28th at 7pm and April 29th at 2pm
May 3rd, 4th, 5th at 7pm and May 6th at 2pm

Additional information about characters and show can be found at https://www.mtishows.com/annie-jr
Email for audition info: info@evergreenchildrenschorale.com
Phone number for audition info: 303-674-9004

COMPENSATION
None – there is a fee to participate

VENUE for performances
Center Stage Theatre
27608 Fireweed Drive
Evergreen, CO 80439
Venue phone: 303-674-4002

Website for the Evergreen Children’s Chorale


