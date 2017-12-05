Looking for three actors (NO SINGING) for an upcoming Madrigal Dinner performance with the Opera Colorado Madrigal Singers and Mountain Vista High School choir students (they will be the castle servants for the night). This small church has hired the madrigals as a fundraiser for their weekly Food Bank. The Opera Colorado Madrigal Singers do the entire performance in renaissance fashion, but they have tied in several other characters into the script. There is no formal pay (but there is a possibility of receiving a tip) AND you do get meals!

They are looking for a peasant woman who has only about 6-7 short, simple lines as well as two guards who have about the same number of lines. They have costumes for the guards, but no costume for the peasant woman. You will not be required to sing.

Here are other details:

Performances are in the Centennial Covenant Church building (off of Broadway and Mineral in Littleton) on Friday, December 22nd and Saturday, December 23rd.

Last year they had about 125 attend each night of the performance.

A quick walk-thru rehearsal will start at 3:45pm both nights. Both nights do the same script. The lines are easy; it will take very little rehearsal, especially since the Opera singers have done this for over 10 years. It’s really only a matter of allowing the other characters some time to “fit in” to the overall performance.

Performance ends around 9:30pm.

They need the peasant woman both nights. They need both guards Friday night and only one guard on Saturday.

The Peasant woman will receive a free Prime rib dinner as she will be sitting with the King and Queen for most of the evening (no lines when she's eating).

The guards will be served a meal before the performances.

BACKSTAGE HELP – They could also use someone to help keep the flow of the night going in the background. Basically this would be helping Vista High School students (like a stage manager) making sure they get their cues, help with the large props, etc… A free prime-rib dinner would also be provided to this person!

Unfortunately, they cannot formally pay anything for your services (but you may receive a tip). You can view some of the madrigals’ past performances at http://www.coloradomadrigals. com

Interested? Call: Valerie Franklin

Inversion Community – Food Bank Admin

cell: 303.489.9217