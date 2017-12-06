Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Fun Home / Miners Alley Playhouse – (January 26th – March 4th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Winner of Best Musical at the 2015 Tony Awards!

Fun Home
Music by Jeanine Tesori
Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron
Based on a graphic novel by Alison Bechdel
Directed by Len Matheo
Music Direction by Mitch Samu

January 26th – March 4th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Box Office: 303-953-3044
Ticket Link

VENUE
Miners Alley Playhouse
1224 Washington Avenue
Golden, CO 80401
Miners Alley Playhouse website


