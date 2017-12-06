When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family’s Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father’s hidden desires. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. Winner of Best Musical at the 2015 Tony Awards!

Fun Home

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Book and Lyrics by Lisa Kron

Based on a graphic novel by Alison Bechdel

Directed by Len Matheo

Music Direction by Mitch Samu

January 26th – March 4th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

VENUE

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue

Golden, CO 80401

