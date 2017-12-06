The servants are missing. The host is bleeding! Four couples are about to have a dinner party they will never forget. With reputations at stake, the secrets, lies, and cover-ups come fast and furious in this hilarious farce by America’s reigning laugh-meister, Neil Simon.

Rumors

by Neil Simon

Directed by Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry

January 6th – February 3rd, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

One Saturday matinee on Feb. 3rd at 2pm

Special Industry Night performance on Mon., Jan. 15th at 7:30pm

Box Office: 720-530-4596

VENUE

The John Hand Theater

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

