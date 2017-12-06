Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Rumors / Lowry’s Spotlight Theater – (Jan. 6th – Feb. 3rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The servants are missing. The host is bleeding! Four couples are about to have a dinner party they will never forget. With reputations at stake, the secrets, lies, and cover-ups come fast and furious in this hilarious farce by America’s reigning laugh-meister, Neil Simon.

Rumors
by Neil Simon
Directed by Luke Rahmsdorff-Terry

January 6th – February 3rd, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
One Saturday matinee on Feb. 3rd at 2pm
Special Industry Night performance on Mon., Jan. 15th at 7:30pm
Box Office: 720-530-4596
Ticket Link

VENUE
The John Hand Theater
7653 E. 1st Place
Denver, CO 80230

Spotlight Theater website


