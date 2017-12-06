5th Wall’s production of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson may be for you! The musical is a violent, offensive and hysterical send up of one America’s most controversial founding fathers.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson

Music and Lyrics by Alex Timbers

Book by Michael Friedman

NEEDED

5th Wall Productions is looking for a couple more strong performers to complete their cast. They are looking for male (or male presenting) actors ideally between the ages of 18-35 with strong rock/punk singing voices and the ability to learn material quickly as these are fairly substantial parts and they open on the 12th of January. They rehearse Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 7-10pm and on Saturdays from 12-3pm.

TO SET UP AN AUDITION

If you are interested please email 5thwallproduction@gmail.com or call Thomas Gerlick, Artistic Director at 720-771-8826 to schedule an appointment.

Performances: January 12th – 27th, 2018

Friday and Saturday, January 12th and 13th at 8pm

Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th at 8pm

Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th at 8pm

VENUE

The Bakery Arts Warehouse

2132 Market Street

Denver, CO 80205

For more information about 5th Wall Productions