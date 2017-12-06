Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



URGENT – Needed 2 Actors – Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson / 5th Wall Productions

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


5th Wall’s production of Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson may be for you! The musical is a violent, offensive and hysterical send up of one America’s most controversial founding fathers.

Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson
Music and Lyrics by Alex Timbers
Book by Michael Friedman

NEEDED
5th Wall Productions is looking for a couple more strong performers to complete their cast. They are looking for male (or male presenting) actors ideally between the ages of 18-35 with strong rock/punk singing voices and the ability to learn material quickly as these are fairly substantial parts and they open on the 12th of January. They rehearse Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 7-10pm and on Saturdays from 12-3pm.

TO SET UP AN AUDITION
If you are interested please email 5thwallproduction@gmail.com or call Thomas Gerlick, Artistic Director at 720-771-8826 to schedule an appointment.

Performances: January 12th – 27th, 2018
Friday and Saturday, January 12th and 13th at 8pm
Friday and Saturday, January 19th and 20th at 8pm
Friday and Saturday, January 26th and 27th at 8pm

VENUE
The Bakery Arts Warehouse
2132 Market Street
Denver, CO 80205

For more information about 5th Wall Productions


