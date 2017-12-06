Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Jan. 6th & 7th / The Blackout – Littleton Museum

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The Blackout: It is May 23, 1943, and the date of the first blackout drill of World War II in Littleton, Colorado. Sally Schwartz, a high school senior is closing up the servicemen’s center when Joe Ito enters looking for a ride to Fort Logan. When the air raid siren sounds, signaling the start of the drill, Sally and Joe are confined inside the center, forcing them to make the best of a bad situation. They end up finding understanding and friendship in the process.

The Blackout is the first in a series of plays focusing on one event in the history of Littleton to be performed at the Littleton Museum.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, January 6th, 2018 from 2-5pm
Sunday, January 7th from 1-4pm
Callbacks will be held on Monday, Jan. 8th at 5:30pm

ROLES
Joe Ito: 20 years old, Japanese-American
Sally Schwartz: 18 years old, Caucasian
Hank Schwartz: 40-50 years old, Caucasian

COMPENSATION
These are non-paying roles.

PREPARE AND BRING
1 minute contemporary monologue. Sides will be emailed one week prior to the audition. Bring a current headshot and resume.

SIGN-UP FOR AUDITION
Please click on this link to sign-up for an audition

PERFORMANCES
Friday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 11th, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm

VENUE for Auditions and Performances:
Littleton Museum
6028 S. Gallup St.
Littleton, CO 80120
Venue phone: 303-795-3950
Littleton Museum website


