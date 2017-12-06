Private Lives is one of Noel Coward’s most famous and enduring comedies. The play centers around two couples who are honeymooning in France at a resort by the sea. The couples, by chance, have suites next to one another with adjoining terraces and Elyot, now married to Sybil, is enjoying the view when the woman from the other couple, Amanda, comes onto her terrace and he realizes that she is his former wife. When Sibyl and Elyot are discovered by Amanda, the fun begins!

WHEN ARE THE AUDITIONS

Sunday, January 7th, 2018 at 2pm

Monday, January 8th at 6:30pm

If neither time is convenient, please contact Greig Steiner at agsteiner@beyondbb.com or call 970-586-3358 to set up an alternate time.

Callbacks will be held on Tuesday, January 9th at 6:30pm

ROLES

Please note that ages are flexible.

Sibyl Chase – Elyot’s new wife

Elyot Chase – Amanda’s former husband

Victor Prynne – Amanda’s new husband

Victoria Prynne – Elyot’s former wife

Louise – the maid, who only speaks French (considerable comic opportunity)

COMPENSATION

These are non-paying roles. However there is a $120 stipend for actors living more than 20 miles away from Estes Park.

PREPARE AND BRING

No monologue is necessary. Please bring a resume, a headshot and a list of conflicts from auditions to performance.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE AUDITIONS

Email Greig Steiner at agsteiner@beyondbb.com

Phone if needed: 970-586-3358

WHEN ARE PERFORMANCES

March 16th – March 24th, 2018

Friday and Saturday, March 16th and 17th at 7:30pm

Sunday, March 18th at 2pm

Friday, March 23rd at 7:30pm

Saturday, March 24th at 2pm and 7:30pm

VENUE for auditions and performances

YMCA of the Rockies

in the Hempel Auditorium

2515 Tunnel Road

Estes Park, CO 80511

Venue phone: 970-586-3341

YMCA website

Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies website

