Jan. 7th & 8th / Private Lives – Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Private Lives is one of Noel Coward’s most famous and enduring comedies. The play centers around two couples who are honeymooning in France at a resort by the sea. The couples, by chance, have suites next to one another with adjoining terraces and Elyot, now married to Sybil, is enjoying the view when the woman from the other couple, Amanda, comes onto her terrace and he realizes that she is his former wife. When Sibyl and Elyot are discovered by Amanda, the fun begins!

WHEN ARE THE AUDITIONS
Sunday, January 7th, 2018 at 2pm
Monday, January 8th at 6:30pm
If neither time is convenient, please contact Greig Steiner at agsteiner@beyondbb.com or call 970-586-3358 to set up an alternate time.
Callbacks will be held on Tuesday, January 9th at 6:30pm

ROLES
Please note that ages are flexible.
Sibyl Chase – Elyot’s new wife
Elyot Chase – Amanda’s former husband
Victor Prynne – Amanda’s new husband
Victoria Prynne – Elyot’s former wife
Louise – the maid, who only speaks French (considerable comic opportunity)

COMPENSATION
These are non-paying roles. However there is a $120 stipend for actors living more than 20 miles away from Estes Park.

PREPARE AND BRING
No monologue is necessary. Please bring a resume, a headshot and a list of conflicts from auditions to performance.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THE AUDITIONS
Email Greig Steiner at agsteiner@beyondbb.com
Phone if needed: 970-586-3358

WHEN ARE PERFORMANCES
March 16th – March 24th, 2018
Friday and Saturday, March 16th and 17th at 7:30pm
Sunday, March 18th at 2pm
Friday, March 23rd at 7:30pm
Saturday, March 24th at 2pm and 7:30pm

VENUE for auditions and performances
YMCA of the Rockies
in the Hempel Auditorium
2515 Tunnel Road
Estes Park, CO 80511
Venue phone: 970-586-3341
YMCA website

Fine Arts Guild of the Rockies website


