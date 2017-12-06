High, is a short film directed and produced by NYC based filmmakers who grew up in Colorado. The plot: An unnerved young mother and a footloose ski bum unearth suppressed desires in a startling twist of encounters.

ROLES

Mark – a male in his early thirties, clean-cut, lawyer in a suit, a husband/father

COMPENSATION

$100 flat rate. One early morning day of shooting in Tabernash, Colorado (90 minute drive from Denver) – between Granby and Fraser, CO. Includes an offer for lodging the night before, if needed (call time will be near dawn).

No union members will be considered.

WHEN IS THE FILMING DATE

The shoot date will either be March 19th, 20th or 21st, 2018.

TO AUDITION FOR THE ROLE

Please email a headshot, resume and a short note introducing yourself and your background, and a reel, if you have one to Eva Pollitt at evameilingpollitt@gmail.com. You will be sent a script and more information on the project.

Phone for questions, if needed:

303-883-1237

Website for SoeursCoeurs Productions