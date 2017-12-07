Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Angels in America / Theatre d Art – (Dec. 8th – 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017


Tony Kushner’s groundbreaking two-play masterpiece, and one of the most honored American plays in history was first produced at Civic in 1997. This production spans the Reagan-Bush eras and spirals around the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York, weaving the lives of fictional and historical characters into a feverish web of social, political and sexual revelations. Alternately hilarious and heartbreaking, Angels in America was awarded two Tony Awards for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Angels in America: Parts 1 & 2
by Tony Kushner

December 8th – December 23rd, 2017
Performances:
Part 1: Millenium Approaches on Thursdays and Saturdays at 8pm
Part 2: Perestroika on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Special performance on December 23rd: join us for the binge watch party!  – 2pm Part 1 and 6pm Part 2 (includes a Christmas dinner)
Box Office: 719-357-8321
Ticket Link

VENUE
Cottonwood Center for the Arts
427 E. Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Venue phone: 719-520-1899
Venue Website

Theatre d Art Website


