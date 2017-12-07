It’s official: Boulder has a new holiday tradition. Do you have a love-hate relationship with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and The Nutcracker and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Would you rather gouge your eyes out than try to drag your tweens to another production of A Christmas Carol? This holiday season, take them to Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!), and your family will worship you for Christmases to come. Just leave the wee ones with a sitter, and come revel in the ultimate holiday mash-up that skewers and celebrates our most popular holiday traditions. “An enjoyably entertaining holiday romp!” – Boulder Weekly

Due to mild adult language and revelations about the non-existence of a certain jolly old Elf, Every Christmas Story Ever Told is recommended for ages 9+.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!)

Written by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez

Directed by Rebecca Remaly

Starring: Casey Andree, Brian Kusic, Justin Walvoord

December 13th – December 24th, 2017

Performances:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm

Special Event – the opening night performance on Weds., Dec. 13th is a benefit performance in memory of late actor, Daniel Langhoff who was in the cast of this show last year. All proceeds from ticket sales on the 13th will go to his wife and two young daughters.

Box Office: 303-444-7328

Venue

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

at the Dairy Center for the Arts

2590 Walnut St. (26th and Walnut)

Boulder, CO 80302

Venue Phone: 303-440-7826

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website