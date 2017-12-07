Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!) / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company – (Dec. 13th – 24th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


It’s official: Boulder has a new holiday tradition. Do you have a love-hate relationship with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and The Nutcracker and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? Would you rather gouge your eyes out than try to drag your tweens to another production of A Christmas Carol? This holiday season, take them to Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!), and your family will worship you for Christmases to come. Just leave the wee ones with a sitter, and come revel in the ultimate holiday mash-up that skewers and celebrates our most popular holiday traditions. “An enjoyably entertaining holiday romp!” – Boulder Weekly

Due to mild adult language and revelations about the non-existence of a certain jolly old Elf, Every Christmas Story Ever Told is recommended for ages 9+.

Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!)
Written by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez
Directed by Rebecca Remaly
Starring: Casey Andree, Brian Kusic, Justin Walvoord

December 13th – December 24th, 2017
Performances:
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Special Event – the opening night performance on Weds., Dec. 13th is a benefit performance in memory of late actor, Daniel Langhoff who was in the cast of this show last year. All proceeds from ticket sales on the 13th will go to his wife and two young daughters.
Box Office: 303-444-7328
Ticket Link

Venue
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company
at the Dairy Center for the Arts
2590 Walnut St. (26th and Walnut)
Boulder, CO 80302
Venue Phone: 303-440-7826
Venue Website

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website


