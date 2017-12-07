Family theatre based on the beloved holiday book. The newly released musical version of the popular Barbara Robinson Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” details the misadventures of the Horrible Herdmans, the town bullies, who invade the annual Christmas pageant. Far from ruining it, however, the Herdmans teach the rest of the community what Christmas is really about and bring the townspeople together. Adults and children alike will find much humor and true Christmas spirit in this delightful show which is performed by over 70 adults and children aged 4 to 60.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the musical

Based on the book by Barbara Robinson



December 16th – 22nd, 2017

Performances:

Saturday, Dec. 16th at 2 and 7:30pm

Sunday, Dec. 17th at 2 and 7:30pm

Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21st and 22nd at 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-786-8727

Tickets (not available online) – you may purchase by phone or at the door

Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts

1376 Miners Drive

Suite 106

Lafayette, CO 80026

