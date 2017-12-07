Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the musical / Peanut Butter Players – (Dec. 16th – 22nd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Family theatre based on the beloved holiday book. The newly released musical version of the popular Barbara Robinson Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” details the misadventures of the Horrible Herdmans, the town bullies, who invade the annual Christmas pageant. Far from ruining it, however, the Herdmans teach the rest of the community what Christmas is really about and bring the townspeople together. Adults and children alike will find much humor and true Christmas spirit in this delightful show which is performed by over 70 adults and children aged 4 to 60.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, the musical
Based on the book by Barbara Robinson

December 16th – 22nd, 2017
Performances:
Saturday, Dec. 16th at 2 and 7:30pm
Sunday, Dec. 17th at 2 and 7:30pm
Thursday and Friday, Dec. 21st and 22nd at 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-786-8727
Tickets (not available online) – you may purchase by phone or at the door

VENUE
Harlequin Center for the Performing Arts
1376 Miners Drive
Suite 106
Lafayette, CO 80026

Website for The Peanut Butter Players


