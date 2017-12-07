Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Nightly Met Christmas Special / Metropolitan State University – one night only! – Dec. 19th

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The Nightly Met is a student-run show produced by Metropolitan State University in Denver. It is part of Met TV – the award-winning student-run TV station. The Nightly Met Christmas Special will be hosted by The Nightly Met‘s Avery Anderson and Henry Award-winning actress, Annie Dwyer, featuring Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts and the Lauren Michaels Band, Anna High, Abigail Kochevar, Patrick Sawyer, Melissa Swift Sawyer and the Denver Dolls.

Tuesday, Dec. 19th at 6pm
All proceeds benefit the Denver Actors Fund
Ticket Link
Tickets: $8-$10

Venue
D.L. Parsons Theatre
11801 Community Center Drive
Northglenn, CO 80233
Venue phone: 303-450-8800
Northglenn Arts website

The Nightly Met website


