The Nightly Met is a student-run show produced by Metropolitan State University in Denver. It is part of Met TV – the award-winning student-run TV station. The Nightly Met Christmas Special will be hosted by The Nightly Met‘s Avery Anderson and Henry Award-winning actress, Annie Dwyer, featuring Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts and the Lauren Michaels Band, Anna High, Abigail Kochevar, Patrick Sawyer, Melissa Swift Sawyer and the Denver Dolls.

Tuesday, Dec. 19th at 6pm

All proceeds benefit the Denver Actors Fund

Ticket Link

Tickets: $8-$10

Venue

D.L. Parsons Theatre

11801 Community Center Drive

Northglenn, CO 80233

Venue phone:

Northglenn Arts website

The Nightly Met website