ELF The Musical / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (Dec. 13th – 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf. Please note:
best enjoyed by children 8 years of age and up.

ELF The Musical (based on the motion picture of the same name)
Score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin
Book adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan

December 13th – December 17th, 2017
Performances:
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at 7:30pm
THREE shows on Saturday, Dec. 16th at 10am, 3pm and 8pm
Sunday, Dec. 17th at 2pm and 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-893-4100 or 800-641-1222
Ticket Link

Venue
Buell Theatre at
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
14th & Arapahoe
Denver, CO 80202
Venue Website


