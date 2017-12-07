ELF The Musical is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf. Please note:

best enjoyed by children 8 years of age and up.



ELF The Musical (based on the motion picture of the same name)

Score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin

Book adapted by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan



December 13th – December 17th, 2017

Performances:

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday at 7:30pm

THREE shows on Saturday, Dec. 16th at 10am, 3pm and 8pm

Sunday, Dec. 17th at 2pm and 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-893-4100 or 800-641-1222

Ticket Link

Venue

Buell Theatre at

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

14th & Arapahoe

Denver, CO 80202

Venue Website