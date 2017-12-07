Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, The King and I is “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine) and boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I

Directed by Bartlett Sher



January 2nd – January 14th, 2018

Performances:

Tuesdays thru Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm

VENUE

The Buell Theatre

at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts

14th & Arapahoe St.

Denver, CO 80202

