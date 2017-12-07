Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s The King and I / Denver Center for the Performing Arts – (Jan. 2nd – 14th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, The King and I is “too beautiful to miss” (New York Magazine) and boasts a score that features such beloved classics as “Getting To Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Hello Young Lovers,” “Shall We Dance” and “Something Wonderful.”

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I
Directed by Bartlett Sher

January 2nd – January 14th, 2018
Performances:
Tuesdays thru Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-893-4100 or 800-641-1222
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Buell Theatre
at The Denver Center for the Performing Arts
14th & Arapahoe St.
Denver, CO 80202
Denver Center for the Performing Arts Website


