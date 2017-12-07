The musical, Into the Woods intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Cinderella, as well as several others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family (the original beginning of The Grimm Brothers’ Rapunzel), their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.

Into the Woods

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree

Music Direction by Eric Weinstein

January 5th – January 21st, 2018

