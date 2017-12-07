Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Into the Woods / Performance Now Theatre Company (Jan. 5th – 21st)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The musical, Into the Woods intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The main characters are taken from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, and Cinderella, as well as several others. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family (the original beginning of The Grimm Brothers’ Rapunzel), their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.

Into the Woods
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree
Music Direction by Eric Weinstein

January 5th – January 21st, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 303-987-7845
Ticket Link

Venue
Lakewood Cultural Center
470 S. Allison Parkway
Lakewood, CO 80226
Venue Phone: 303-987-7845
Lakewood Culture Center website

Performance Now Theatre Company website


