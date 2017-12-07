This Tony-winning musical upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). Young Peter and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by evil King Zarboff. The boys are discovered at sea by a precocious Starcatcher-in-training named Molly who realizes a mysterious trunk in the captain’s cabin contains precious cargo; so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. The journey takes a thrilling turn when the ship is taken over by pirates – led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Peter and the Starcatcher

A Play by Rick Ellice

Music by Wayne Barker

Based on the novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

Directed by Nick Sugar

Music Direction by Donna Kolpan Debreceni

Starring: Tim Howard as Peter Pan and James O’Hagan-Murphy as Black Stache

January 12th – February 4th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Check website for additional Saturday and Sunday performances

Box Office: 303-794-2787 ext. 5

Ticket Link

Venue

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 W. Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Town Hall Website