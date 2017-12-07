Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Hedwig and the Angry Inch / Aurora Fox Arts Center – (Jan. 19th – Feb. 10th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Winner of four Tony Awards, Hedwig and the Angry Inch follows a fictional band, The Angry Inch, fronted by Hedwig, a transgender East German singer/songwriter. The story unfolds as the glam-rocker and her band tour the country following former lover and superstar, Tommy Gnosis, who has stolen Hedwig’s songs, achieving great success. Resentful and alone, Hedwig shares her emotional story of growing up as a boy in East Berlin, through her botched sex change operation and incredible life journey to the United States in search of her other half. With a high-energy pop/rock score, the show is part concert, part story and part drag performance. Contains some strong language and mature content.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Text by John Cameron Mitchell
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask

January 19th – February 10th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm
Late night performances on Saturday, Feb. 3rd and Feb. 10th at 11pm
Box Office: 303-739-1970
Ticket Link

Venue
Aurora Fox Arts Center
9900 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010

Aurora Fox Arts Center website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado