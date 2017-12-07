Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Zoey’s Perfect Wedding / Denver Center Theatre Company – (Jan. 19th – Feb. 25th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 07 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The blushing bride. The touching toast. The celebration of true love. These are the dreams of Zoey’s big day…and the opposite of what it’s turning out to be. Disaster after disaster follow her down the aisle, from brutally honest boozy speeches to a totally incompetent wedding planner. Even worse, her friends are too preoccupied with their own relationship woes to help with the wreckage around them. Like a car crash you can’t look away from, watch in awe as this wildly funny fiasco destroys her expectations with the realities of commitment, fidelity and growing up.
Advisory: Profanity and graphic sexual language – Age Recommendation: 16+

Zoey’s Perfect Wedding
By Matthew Lopez
Directed by Mike Donahue

January 19th – February 25th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 6:30pm
Sunday matinees at 1:30pm
Box Office: 303-893-4100 or 800-641-1222
Ticket Link

Venue
Space Theatre
at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1400 Curtis Street
Denver, CO 80204

Denver Center for the Performing Arts website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado