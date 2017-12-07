The blushing bride. The touching toast. The celebration of true love. These are the dreams of Zoey’s big day…and the opposite of what it’s turning out to be. Disaster after disaster follow her down the aisle, from brutally honest boozy speeches to a totally incompetent wedding planner. Even worse, her friends are too preoccupied with their own relationship woes to help with the wreckage around them. Like a car crash you can’t look away from, watch in awe as this wildly funny fiasco destroys her expectations with the realities of commitment, fidelity and growing up.

Advisory: Profanity and graphic sexual language – Age Recommendation: 16+

Zoey’s Perfect Wedding

By Matthew Lopez

Directed by Mike Donahue

January 19th – February 25th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 6:30pm

Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

