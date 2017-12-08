When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds that they are not alone on this unpredictable evening. In a delightful and unexpected twist, Casey and Aaron’s inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons transform into supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

First Date

Book by Austin Winsberg

Music and Lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner

Starring: Adriane Leigh Robinson, Seth Dhonau, Steven J. Burge, Jordan Leigh, Lauren Shealy, Barret Harper and Cashelle Butler

November 11th, 2017 – April 22nd, 2018

Performances:

Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 303-893-4100 or 800-641-1222

Ticket Link

VENUE

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

at the Garner Galleria Theatre

14th and Curtis Streets

Denver, CO

Denver Center for the Performing Arts website