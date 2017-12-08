Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Home for the Holidays / Lone Tree Arts Center – (Dec. 7th – 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Back by popular demand! Holidays are about traditions, so continue your tradition with hometown favorite Home for the Holidays. There’s something for everyone in this family-friendly holiday spectacular: dancers, singers, drummers, holiday songs, and of course, a celebrity appearance from you know who! A completely new show for 2017, Home for the Holidays is sure to delight and put you into the holiday spirit.

Home for the Holidays
Created and Directed by Chris Starkey

December 7th – Dec. 17, 2017
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm
Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm
Sundays at 7pm
Box Office: 720-509-1000
Ticket Link

VENUE
Lone Tree Arts Center
10075 Commons Street
Lone Tree, CO 80124
Lone Tree Arts Center website


