Back by popular demand! Holidays are about traditions, so continue your tradition with hometown favorite Home for the Holidays. There’s something for everyone in this family-friendly holiday spectacular: dancers, singers, drummers, holiday songs, and of course, a celebrity appearance from you know who! A completely new show for 2017, Home for the Holidays is sure to delight and put you into the holiday spirit.

Home for the Holidays

Created and Directed by Chris Starkey

December 7th – Dec. 17, 2017

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1:30pm

Sundays at 7pm

Box Office: 720-509-1000

Ticket Link

VENUE

Lone Tree Arts Center

10075 Commons Street

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Lone Tree Arts Center website