The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust inhabited by Whos, including Jojo, a Who-child sent to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Not only must Horton protect the Whos from a world of danger and naysayers, he must also guard an abandoned egg left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial where the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged. Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza fit for the whole family! Join us this holiday season for one of the most performed musicals in America.

Seussical

Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Co-Conceived by Eric Idle

Based on the works of Dr. Seuss

Directed by Robert Wells

November 10th – December 30th, 2017

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 303-794-2787

Town Hall Arts Center

2450 W. Main St

Littleton, CO 80120

