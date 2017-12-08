Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Honeymoon in Vegas / Vintage Theatre – (Nov. 3rd – Dec. 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Based on the classic 1992 film comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas tells the story of commitment-phobe Jack Singer, his not-so-patient girlfriend Betsy and a professional gambler named Tommy Korman who hasn’t gotten over his wife’s death. It’s also the story of a Hawaiian show-tune queen, a Las Vegas icon, a guy named Foccaccia and a team of flying Elvises. With a jazzy new score by Jason Robert Brown, this is a musical comedy in the Golden Age tradition, with gags, gams and great tunes. This production is a regional premiere!

And as soon as you hear the opening bars of the overture by Mr. Brown you know you’re listening to the sound of success.” Ben Brantley – New York Times

Honeymoon in Vegas
Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown
Book by Andrew Bergman
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Music Direction by Eric Weinstein and Choreography by Jeffrey Parizotto

November 3rd – December 17th, 2017
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:30pm
Monday, November 27th at 7:30pm
Saturday, December 16th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm
Box Office: 303-856-7830
Ticket Link

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO. 80010
303-856-7830
Venue Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado