Based on the classic 1992 film comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas tells the story of commitment-phobe Jack Singer, his not-so-patient girlfriend Betsy and a professional gambler named Tommy Korman who hasn’t gotten over his wife’s death. It’s also the story of a Hawaiian show-tune queen, a Las Vegas icon, a guy named Foccaccia and a team of flying Elvises. With a jazzy new score by Jason Robert Brown, this is a musical comedy in the Golden Age tradition, with gags, gams and great tunes. This production is a regional premiere!

“And as soon as you hear the opening bars of the overture by Mr. Brown you know you’re listening to the sound of success.” Ben Brantley – New York Times

Honeymoon in Vegas

Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown

Book by Andrew Bergman

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Music Direction by Eric Weinstein and Choreography by Jeffrey Parizotto

November 3rd – December 17th, 2017

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:30pm

Monday, November 27th at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 16th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Box Office: 303-856-7830

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO. 80010

