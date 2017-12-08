The Wolf Theatre Academy, located at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center, presents A Chorus Line. The musical’s story is centered around Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. Set on a bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition, A Chorus Line provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers. An electrifying night of dance and music!

A CHORUS LINE

Music by Marvin Hamlisch

Lyrics by Edward Kleban

Book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante

Directed by Billie McBride

Starring Wolf Academy students

Rated PG-13 for adult language and content

November 30th – December 10th, 2017

Performances:

Thursdays at 7pm

Saturdays at 8pm

Sundays at 1pm

Box Office: 303-316-6360

Ticket Link

VENUE

Elaine Wolf Theatre at

the Mizel Arts and Culture Center

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, CO 80246

Venue website