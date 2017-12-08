Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



A Chorus Line / Mizel Arts and Culture Center – Wolf Academy (Nov. 30th – Dec. 10th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The Wolf Theatre Academy, located at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center, presents A Chorus Line. The musical’s story is centered around Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line. Set on a bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition, A Chorus Line provides a glimpse into the personalities of the performers as they describe the events that have shaped their lives and their decisions to become dancers. An electrifying night of dance and music!

A CHORUS LINE
Music by Marvin Hamlisch
Lyrics by Edward Kleban
Book by James Kirkwood, Jr. and Nicholas Dante
Directed by Billie McBride
Starring Wolf Academy students
Rated PG-13 for adult language and content

November 30th – December 10th, 2017
Performances:
Thursdays at 7pm
Saturdays at 8pm
Sundays at 1pm
Box Office: 303-316-6360
Ticket Link

VENUE
Elaine Wolf Theatre at
the Mizel Arts and Culture Center
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, CO 80246
Venue website


