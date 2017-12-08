Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Beauty and the Beast / Candlelight Dinner Playhouse (Nov. 16th – Feb. 14th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice
Co-Directed and Choreographed by Kate Valee and Jess Hindsley

November 16th, 2017 – February 14th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm (dinner seating at 6pm)
Saturday Matinees at 1:30pm (lunch seating at noon)
Sunday Matinees at 2pm (lunch seating at 12:30pm)
Specially added show times in December (check website)
Box Office: 970-744‐3747
Ticket Link

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse
4747 Marketplace Drive
Johnstown, CO 80534
I‐25 at Exit 254, just south of Historic Johnson’s Corner
970-744-3747
Venue Website


