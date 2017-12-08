The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Written by Alan Menken and Tim Rice

Co-Directed and Choreographed by Kate Valee and Jess Hindsley

November 16th, 2017 – February 14th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm (dinner seating at 6pm)

Saturday Matinees at 1:30pm (lunch seating at noon)

Sunday Matinees at 2pm (lunch seating at 12:30pm)

Specially added show times in December (check website)

Box Office: 970-744‐3747

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive

Johnstown, CO 80534

I‐25 at Exit 254, just south of Historic Johnson’s Corner

970-744-3747

