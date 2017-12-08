Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Santaland Diaries / TheatreWorks – (Nov. 30th – Dec. 23rd)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017


This holiday favorite is a humorous account of playwright Sedaris’ stint working as a Christmas elf in Santaland at Macy’s department store. The disgruntled Macy’s elf, Crumpet returns to TheatreWorks after a decade. Starring Sammie Joe Kinnett as the snarky and hilarious elf.

The Santaland Diaries
by David Sedaris
adapted by Joe Mantello

November 30th – December 23rd, 2017
Performances:
Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday Matinees at 2pm
Sundays at 4pm
VENUE
Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater
3955 Regent Circle
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
