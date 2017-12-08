This holiday favorite is a humorous account of playwright Sedaris’ stint working as a Christmas elf in Santaland at Macy’s department store. The disgruntled Macy’s elf, Crumpet returns to TheatreWorks after a decade. Starring Sammie Joe Kinnett as the snarky and hilarious elf.

The Santaland Diaries

by David Sedaris

adapted by Joe Mantello

November 30th – December 23rd, 2017

Performances:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday Matinees at 2pm

Sundays at 4pm

Box Office: 719-255-3232

Ticket Info Link

VENUE

Dusty Loo Bon Vivant Theater

3955 Regent Circle

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

719-255-3232

Website