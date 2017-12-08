The holiday show for the rest of us. The SantaLand Diaries returns to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts! Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) member, Michael Bouchard rocks every night in this acclaimed one-man show. Looking for a little more snark in your stocking this year? David Sedaris’ offbeat tales from his stint as a Macy’s elf in New York City are the sure cure for the common Christmas show. Due to adult language and content, The SantaLand Diaries is recommended for ages 13+.

The SantaLand Diaries

by David Sedaris

Adapted for the Stage by Joe Mantello

Directed by Stephen Weitz

Starring Michael Bouchard

November 24th – December 24th, 2017

Performances:

Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm

Box Office: 800-641-1222 or 303-893-4100

Ticket Link

VENUE

Denver Center for the Performing Arts in the Jones Theatre

Speer & Arapahoe St.

Denver, CO 80202

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Website

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company phone: 303-351-2382