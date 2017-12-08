Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Santaland Diaries / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Co. (BETC) at the Denver Center (Nov. 24th – Dec. 24th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


The holiday show for the rest of us. The SantaLand Diaries returns to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts! Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC) member, Michael Bouchard rocks every night in this acclaimed one-man show. Looking for a little more snark in your stocking this year? David Sedaris’ offbeat tales from his stint as a Macy’s elf in New York City are the sure cure for the common Christmas show. Due to adult language and content, The SantaLand Diaries is recommended for ages 13+.

The SantaLand Diaries
by David Sedaris
Adapted for the Stage by Joe Mantello
Directed by Stephen Weitz
Starring Michael Bouchard

November 24th – December 24th, 2017
Performances:
Tuesdays – Saturdays at 7pm
Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 2pm
Box Office: 800-641-1222 or 303-893-4100
Ticket Link

VENUE
 Denver Center for the Performing Arts in the Jones Theatre
Speer & Arapahoe St.
Denver, CO 80202
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company Website
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company phone: 303-351-2382


