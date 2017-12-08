At an isolated New England mansion, friends and family gather to celebrate famous novelist Arthur Whitney’s latest bestseller, but one partygoer’s revenge quickly leads to the writer’s untimely murder. Was it the prima ballerina, the nosey neighbor, or the over-friendly psychiatrist who pulled the trigger? Perhaps Whitney’s widow had the most to gain from his demise. When detective Marcus Moscowicz arrives on the scene, his impressive sleuthing and uproarious singing lead this mystery to its hilarious, surprise ending. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, Murder for Two is the 90-minute, 13-character, two-actor, one piano whodunit that will leave audiences laughing out loud this holiday season.

Murder for Two

Book and Music by Joe Kinosian

Book and Lyrics by Kellen Blair

Directed by Chris Alleman

November 24th – December 17th, 2017

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 6:30pm

Sundays at 6:30pm

Box Office: 970-513-9386

Ticket Link

VENUE

Lake Dillon Theatre Company

460 Blue River Parkway

Silverthorne, CO 80498

970-513-9386

Venue Website