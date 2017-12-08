Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Murder for Two / Lake Dillon Theatre Company – (Nov. 24th – Dec. 17th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


At an isolated New England mansion, friends and family gather to celebrate famous novelist Arthur Whitney’s latest bestseller, but one partygoer’s revenge quickly leads to the writer’s untimely murder.  Was it the prima ballerina, the nosey neighbor, or the over-friendly psychiatrist who pulled the trigger? Perhaps Whitney’s widow had the most to gain from his demise. When detective Marcus Moscowicz arrives on the scene, his impressive sleuthing and uproarious singing lead this mystery to its hilarious, surprise ending. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, Murder for Two is the 90-minute, 13-character, two-actor, one piano whodunit that will leave audiences laughing out loud this holiday season.

Murder for Two
Book and Music by Joe Kinosian
Book and Lyrics by Kellen Blair
Directed by Chris Alleman

November 24th – December 17th,  2017
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 6:30pm
Sundays at 6:30pm
Box Office: 970-513-9386
Ticket Link

VENUE
Lake Dillon Theatre Company
460 Blue River Parkway
Silverthorne, CO 80498
970-513-9386
Venue Website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado