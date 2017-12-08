Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol promises to “warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit” according to the Examiner. Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, this joyous and opulent musical adaptation traces money-hoarding skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. A Christmas Carol illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

A Christmas Carol

presented by the Denver Center Theatre Company

By Charles Dickens

Adapted by Richard Hellesen

Music by David de Berry

Directed by Melissa Rain Anderson

November 24th – December 24th, 2017

Performances:

Tuesdays – Thursdays at 6:30pm

Fridays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 1:30pm

Check website for additional matinee performances

Box Office: 800-641-1222 or 303-893-4100

Ticket Link



VENUE

Stage Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1400 Curtis Street

Denver, CO 80204

Venue Website