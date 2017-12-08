Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



A Christmas Carol / Denver Center Theatre Company – (Nov. 24th – Dec. 24th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Essential to the holiday season in Denver, A Christmas Carol promises to “warm your heart and renew your holiday spirit” according to the Examiner. Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novel, this joyous and opulent musical adaptation traces money-hoarding skinflint Ebenezer Scrooge’s triumphant overnight journey to redemption. A Christmas Carol illuminates the meaning of the holiday season in a way that has resonated for generations.

A Christmas Carol
presented by the Denver Center Theatre Company
By Charles Dickens
Adapted by Richard Hellesen
Music by David de Berry
Directed by Melissa Rain Anderson

November 24th – December 24th, 2017
Performances:
Tuesdays – Thursdays at 6:30pm
Fridays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 1:30pm
Check website for additional matinee performances
Box Office: 800-641-1222 or 303-893-4100
Ticket Link

VENUE
Stage Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
1400 Curtis Street
Denver, CO 80204
Venue Website


