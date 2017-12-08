Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Guards at the Taj / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company – (Jan. 25th – Feb. 18th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Dec 2017


At dawn, the glorious Taj Mahal will be unveiled for the first time. But for two hapless guards, sunrise will trigger a ghoulishly funny existential crisis that will shake their faith in God, the empire, and each other. Guards at the Taj is a dark comedy about two average men swept up by the beauty, carnage, and injustice surrounding one of the most famous wonders of the world.

Guards at the Taj
by Rajiv Joseph
Directed by Stephen Weitz
Starring: Jihad Milhem and Sam Gilstrap

January 25th – February 18th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Box Office: 303-444-7328
Ticket Link

VENUE
Dairy Arts Center
in the Grace Gamm Theater
2590 Walnut Street (26th and Walnut)
Boulder, CO 80302
Dairy Arts Center website

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website


