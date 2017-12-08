At dawn, the glorious Taj Mahal will be unveiled for the first time. But for two hapless guards, sunrise will trigger a ghoulishly funny existential crisis that will shake their faith in God, the empire, and each other. Guards at the Taj is a dark comedy about two average men swept up by the beauty, carnage, and injustice surrounding one of the most famous wonders of the world.

Guards at the Taj

by Rajiv Joseph

Directed by Stephen Weitz

Starring: Jihad Milhem and Sam Gilstrap

January 25th – February 18th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Box Office: 303-444-7328

Ticket Link

VENUE

Dairy Arts Center

in the Grace Gamm Theater

2590 Walnut Street (26th and Walnut)

Boulder, CO 80302

Dairy Arts Center website

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company website