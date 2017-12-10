Based on the 1939 MGM movie, The Wizard of Oz, this production at CenterStage Theatre Company will showcase both “experienced” musical theater performers and those new to the world of music and theater! Actors must be in 4th – 12th grades to qualify for auditions.

The Wizard of Oz

Directed by Jeanie Balch

PLEASE NOTE: Tuition Fees and Costume Fees apply if you are cast.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (see audition signup for times)

Sunday, December 10th

Friday, December 15th

Saturday, December 16th

(Callbacks, as needed, will be on Sunday, Dec. 17th)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

CenterStage Studios

901 Front Street

Louisville, CO 80027

ROLES

All roles will be double cast to the extent that they are able to do so.

You must be in 4th – 12th grade in order to participate.

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION

http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b4fafac2ba1fe3-wizard

AUDITION DETAILS

All auditions will be by either individual appointment or in the new group workshop/audition format.

DO YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE AUDITIONS

You may email: Jeanie Balch at jeanie_balch@comcast.net

PERFORMANCE DATES

April 11th – 15th, 2018 (these dates are tentative)

CenterStage Theatre Company website