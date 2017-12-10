Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Dec. 10th, 15th & 16th / The Wizard of Oz – CenterStage Theatre Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 10 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Based on the 1939 MGM movie, The Wizard of Oz, this production at CenterStage Theatre Company will showcase both “experienced” musical theater performers and those new to the world of music and theater! Actors must be in 4th – 12th grades to qualify for auditions.

The Wizard of Oz
Directed by Jeanie Balch

PLEASE NOTE: Tuition Fees and Costume Fees apply if you are cast.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS (see audition signup for times)
Sunday, December 10th
Friday, December 15th
Saturday, December 16th
(Callbacks, as needed, will be on Sunday, Dec. 17th)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
CenterStage Studios
901 Front Street
Louisville, CO 80027

ROLES
All roles will be double cast to the extent that they are able to do so.
You must be in 4th – 12th grade in order to participate.

TO SIGNUP FOR AN AUDITION
http://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b4fafac2ba1fe3-wizard

AUDITION DETAILS
All auditions will be by either individual appointment or in the new group workshop/audition format.

DO YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT THE AUDITIONS
You may email: Jeanie Balch at jeanie_balch@comcast.net

PERFORMANCE DATES
April 11th – 15th, 2018 (these dates are tentative)

CenterStage Theatre Company website


