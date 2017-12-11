Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



How to Screw Up Your Life / Goddess Here Productions and Maya Productions – (Jan. 18th – Feb. 10th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Luna and Ray Johnson are a married couple. They are also a couple of actors. Ouch! Life was in a tailspin for Luna and Ray, professionally, maritally, emotionally and mentally. It got ugly. It got sad. It got sad and ugly. One day, they put their sad and ugly on the boards and a show was born! How to Screw Up Your Life became an international sensation for them, with enthusiastic fans and devotees world-wide. Any fool can screw up a life. Most do. This show is about screwing up your life. So many paths…which one is yours?

How to Screw Up Your Life
A new play written by Amy Dayan and the Ensemble
Featuring: Tammy L. Meneghini, Elizabeth Williamson, Eddy Jordan and Ami Dayan

January 18th – February 10th, 2018
Performances:
Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Saturday Matinees at 2pm
Special Industry Night on Monday, Feb. 5th at 7:3opm
(No performance on February 8th)
Box Office: 303-444-7326
Ticket Link

VENUE
The Dairy Arts Center
in the Carsen Theater
2590 Walnut Street
Boulder, CO 80302
Venue phone: 303-440-7826
Venue website

Goddess Here Productions website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado