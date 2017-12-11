Luna and Ray Johnson are a married couple. They are also a couple of actors. Ouch! Life was in a tailspin for Luna and Ray, professionally, maritally, emotionally and mentally. It got ugly. It got sad. It got sad and ugly. One day, they put their sad and ugly on the boards and a show was born! How to Screw Up Your Life became an international sensation for them, with enthusiastic fans and devotees world-wide. Any fool can screw up a life. Most do. This show is about screwing up your life. So many paths…which one is yours?

How to Screw Up Your Life

A new play written by Amy Dayan and the Ensemble

Featuring: Tammy L. Meneghini, Elizabeth Williamson, Eddy Jordan and Ami Dayan

January 18th – February 10th, 2018

Performances:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Saturday Matinees at 2pm

Special Industry Night on Monday, Feb. 5th at 7:3opm

(No performance on February 8th)

