Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Fermata / Theater Company of Lafayette and Theatre Espirit Asia – (Jan. 12th – 28th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


Three generations of westernized Chinese women musicians (two are world-class virtuosos – one gave up a music career to ‘only’ become a neurosurgeon) gather to celebrate Grandma’s 80th birthday in Gandolfo, Italy, because Grandma wants to see the Pope before she kicks! There, against the backdrop of Lago D’Albano, secrets and jealousies are revealed.

Fermata
Written by Maria Cheng
Directed by Cecilia Pang (professor of theatre at CU Boulder)

January 12th – January 28th, 2018
Performances:
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2pm
Box Office: 800-838-3006
Ticket Link

Produced by Theater Company of Lafayette and Theatre Esprit Asia

VENUE
Mary Miller Theater
300 East Simpson Street
Lafayette, CO 8002
Website for the Mary Miller Theater


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado