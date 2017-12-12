Three generations of westernized Chinese women musicians (two are world-class virtuosos – one gave up a music career to ‘only’ become a neurosurgeon) gather to celebrate Grandma’s 80th birthday in Gandolfo, Italy, because Grandma wants to see the Pope before she kicks! There, against the backdrop of Lago D’Albano, secrets and jealousies are revealed.

Fermata

Written by Maria Cheng

Directed by Cecilia Pang (professor of theatre at CU Boulder)

January 12th – January 28th, 2018

Performances:

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

Box Office: 800-838-3006

Ticket Link

Produced by Theater Company of Lafayette and Theatre Esprit Asia

VENUE

Mary Miller Theater

300 East Simpson Street

Lafayette, CO 8002

Website for the Mary Miller Theater

