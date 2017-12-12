On Thursday, January 11th, 2018 there will be a 1920s Hollywood-themed event at Mile High Station.

NEEDED

1 actor to play the role of a vocal, stereotypical 1920s Hollywood director at their photo booth (think directors in “Singing in the Rain”).

DUTIES

Engage the photo booth patrons and have them pose in this way and that, and carry on in way they feel their character would— creative license will be given to develop the character as seen fit by the actor.

COMPENSATION

$50

HOURS

5-7pm on Thursday, January 11th

COSTUME

Company will provide costume, unless the actor prefers to provide their own.

LOCATION OF EVENT

Mile High Station

2017 West Lower Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80204

Website for Mile High Station

INTERESTED?

Contact Ellen at eortis@daxko.com.