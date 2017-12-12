Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Hiring Immediately – Need 1 Actor for Jan. 11th / Event at Mile High Station

Posted by Becky Toma on 12 Dec 2017 / 0 Comment


On Thursday, January 11th, 2018 there will be a 1920s Hollywood-themed event at Mile High Station.

NEEDED
1 actor to play the role of a vocal, stereotypical 1920s Hollywood director at their photo booth (think directors in “Singing in the Rain”).

DUTIES
Engage the photo booth patrons and have them pose in this way and that, and carry on in way they feel their character would— creative license will be given to develop the character as seen fit by the actor.

COMPENSATION
$50

HOURS
5-7pm on Thursday, January 11th

COSTUME
Company will provide costume, unless the actor prefers to provide their own.

LOCATION OF EVENT
Mile High Station
2017 West Lower Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Website for Mile High Station

INTERESTED?
Contact Ellen at eortis@daxko.com.


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado